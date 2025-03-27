The Washington Wizards may be one of the worst teams in the association at the moment, but they are playing the long game, prioritizing the development of their young prospects over any short-term success. At the very least, it looks as though the Wizards hit on their three first-round picks in 2024, with Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Carlton Carrington all showing glimpses of being impactful players for the long run.

On Wednesday night, it was Sarr who led the Wizards and proved once again why many saw him as the best prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class. He put up 24 points and seven rebounds and shot the ball efficiency from the field, making 10 of his 17 field-goal attempts on the night in a 119-114 Wizards win over the Philadelphia 76ers. And in so doing, Sarr became the youngest center in NBA history to score 20 or more points without getting to the foul line at least once, as pointed out by StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter).

Sarr is more of a finesse big man, as he's not someone who plays with brute force in the paint. This is why the Wizards rookie can struggle with his efficiency at times. But when his shot is falling like it was on Wednesday, then the game becomes very easy for the 19-year-old rookie out of France.

The 19-year-old big man may not end up being the top player on a contending team, but when he comes into his own with age, he should be a crucial piece on a winning Wizards team. He can protect the rim well, as evidenced by his two blocks against the 76ers, and he provides so much utility on offense as a big man who can space the floor.

Wizards are slowly and steadily assembling a nice young core

There have been plenty of growing pains for the Wizards throughout the 2024-25 season, but at the very least, they have acknowledged the need to rebuild the team from the ground up, which means putting together a young core that, while it may not lead to many wins at present, could grow into a sustainable contending outfit.

Alex Sarr is a fearsome rim-protecting floor-spacer, Kyshawn George is an all-around disruptor with a growing offensive game, and Carlton Carrington is a playmaker who also contributes in multiple facets of the ball. AJ Johnson, acquired in the Kyle Kuzma trade, is also earning his keep.