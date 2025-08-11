As is true with ever NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to multiple moves, both big and small. Acquiring the likes of Jake LaRavia, DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart in free agency, LA has been reluctant to enter the trade market thus far, and things seem unlikely to change.

The Lakers have already been offered opportunities to include the likes of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade packages, especially for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been a bit of a journeyman in the league since his initial departure from LA. However, they have declined to do so.

What’s more, they have also shown no desire to “attack the trade market,’ according to a Western Conference executive, per Athlon Sports.

‘They have not been attacking the trade market by any stretch of the imagination. Most teams now are in a sort-of wait-and-see mode, and I would include the Lakers in that. They want to give it some time before they make a trade,” the executive explained.

Even for a player like KCP, whose 3-and-D prowess and fit alongside the Lakers’ superstars is not under doubt, the franchise has been reluctant to enter the market. The stance appears to be a result of the belief that the start of the upcoming season may lead to a need to dip into the trade market once the team’s on-court chemistry is evaluated.

For now however, the Lakers seem to have made their moves. The arrivals of DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart are expected to solve considerable problem areas, while Jake LaRavia and Adou Thiero add some much-needed depth.

Overall, despite a slow start in the offseason, the Lakers have moved with purpose and now appear intent to start the season with their slightly retooled roster. Whether they eventually feel the need to make further changes remains to be seen, not much is expected to change in the meantime.