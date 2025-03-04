The Washington Wizards are 11-49, but team owner Ted Leonsis won't let hard times break his spirit. The Monumental Sports and Entertainment boss, who also owns the Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics, has faith that the Wizards can reach the mountaintop, via The Kevin Sheehan Show.

“I am very, very excited, because I participated actively in the rebuild with the Capitals, you’d almost say twice, and I've seen very positive outcomes on it,” Leonsis said. “Our WNBA team, Mike Thibault retired, he was the winningest coach in the WNBA, our team made the playoffs I think 12 or 13 years and we won a championship. And, our eSports teams are the best in the world. This is a really important city, and we have built really world-class franchises, we just haven't gotten it right in the NBA. It’s difficult.”

The Georgetown alum is correct, as the Capitals have won ten Southeast Division titles, three Presidents' Trophies, and one Stanley Cup since he took ownership in 1999. Meanwhile, the Mystics have made 12 playoff appearances, two WNBA Finals, and won one title since he bought them in 2005.

The Wizards, though, are a different story. Leonsis became the majority owner in 2010, and the team is 24th in the league in winning percentage since then. Washington hasn't made the Eastern Conference Finals during that time and has only made five playoff appearances. The John Wall/Bradley Beal era showed promise, but the franchise never reached the next level. That's why Leonsis tore down the operation in 2023.

“What I decided to do was, you can't take half steps, so we totally rebuilt our front office, and they totally rebuilt the coaching staff and they put in a philosophy,” he explained. “They’re part of the Sam Presti tree; they’re very creative, young, and innovative, and they’re not shy about making moves.”

Will Leonsis' leap of faith win him a third professional sports championship?

Ted Leonsis talks up Wizards' future

Small market teams usually have to rebuild through the draft, as it's harder to attract free-agent stars. While focusing on young talent is the cheapest way to develop a program, it's not a guarantee that it'll lead to success. The struggle is the only certainty.

That's the situation that Washington currently finds itself in, but Leonsis thinks that the 2025 draft class will help.

“[Cooper Flagg] is a really good prospect, and what's exciting is there are four or five players who could be difference makers, but they're prospects, right?” he continued. “[Team president] Michael [Winger] and [general manager] Will [Dawkins] have built an unbelievable staff, and we see Detroit’s doing really well with a lot of kids they brought in, so they’re really excited about the depth here, with quite a few players that can be in the rotation. The days of having one unicorn leading a team deep into the playoffs, those aren’t happening, so the philosophy Michael and the staff have is that you gotta get depth. You can manage to the cap by bringing in one free agent, but in the new NBA, you need depth.”

Luckily, the Wizards are building a deep young rotation with Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. The next step is to land a star, which will largely depend on which lottery pick they receive on May 12. If Washington ends the season with the NBA's worst record, it'll have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 selection and a 52.1 percent chance to go top four, via Tankathon. It also would be guaranteed a top-five pick.

Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey are all considered potential stars by scouts, so the Wizards have the best chance to get that caliber of player they've had since the Wall/Beal days. If they land at No. 4 or 5, though, they'll have to wait until 2026.

Luck plays an unfortunately large factor in the rebuilding process, but Washington has no other choice. Other small-market teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic have left the cellar by doing what it's currently doing. The only difference is that those teams each have drafted franchise cornerstones with lottery picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder, Cade Cunningham for the Pistons, Anthony Edwards for the Wolves, and Paolo Banchero for the Magic.

What Washington has now are potential supporting pieces that could help a star, with ceilings similar to the Thunder's Jalen Williams, the Pistons' Jalen Duren, the Wolves' Jaden McDaniels, and the Magic's Jalen Suggs. If its current young core develops similarly to those players, it'll be capable of prosperity with the right leader in town.

Wizards fans have criticized Leonsis for not starting the rebuild sooner, but the bottom line is that he's finally given the franchise a chance to elevate after stagnating for years. Instead of settling for the average core of Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma with no promising future, he recognized that the franchise must take the difficult road in hopes of achieving success.

Now, Washington at least has a chance of building a long-term contender, which is all fans can ask for.