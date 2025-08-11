Who's stopping the Milwaukee Brewers?

Not the New York Mets, apparently, as Juan Soto and company just got swept by the Brewers in a three-game series at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers completed a comeback from 5-0 down in the series finale against the Mets on Sunday, with rookie outfielder Isaac Collins providing the exclamation mark. With the score tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning and with zero outs, Collins punished a 92 mph slider from Mets reliever Edwin Diaz for a 363-foot home run that gave Milwaukee the 7-6 victory in walk-off style.

“Words can’t really describe it,” Collins said about how he was feeling after delivering his first walk-off hit in the big leagues, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Collins has been incredible for the red-hot Brewers, and he's even added to his remarkable rookie campaign with his performance on Sunday — one that put him in rare MLB company.

Quinn Priester started on the mound for the Brewers, but he struggled, as he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits with just two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. Nick Mears got the pitching win for the Brewers, who have the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting them next.

The 28-year-old Collins became just the second player in the modern era to have at least 10 multi-hit games, a walk-off home run while seeing his team win 16 contests over a 20-game stretch, according to OptaSTATS. The other one? Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, who did the same back in the 2013 MLB campaign.

Collins was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July, and he's already making a strong case to earn the same honor for August. So far this month, Collins, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the win versus the Mets, is batting .452/.541/.806 with two home runs and 10 RBIs through eight games (31 at-bats).

He has been among the big reasons behind the tremendous success Milwaukee is having, with the Brewers still the only team through Sunday to have at least 70 wins in 2025. They improved to 73-44 following the three-game sweep of the Mets, six games better than the rest of their competition in the NL Central division.