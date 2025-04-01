Jordan Poole's skill of knocking down 3-pointers at a moment's notice helped him make history in the Washington Wizards' game against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Going into the game, Poole made 221 triples throughout the season. He needed to make three shots from downtown to surpass former Wizard star Bradley Beal for most 3-pointers made in any season. Beal made 223 shots from downtown during the 2016-17 season.

Poole was up to the challenge. He knocked down seven triples, standing on top as the new season record holder for the Wizards.

Jordan Poole is now the @WashWizards single-season record holder in 3-pointers made! 🔥 224 and counting… pic.twitter.com/LxOdcRG11e — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jordan Poole, Wizards played against Heat

Despite Jordan Poole's noteworthy accomplishment, it was the only bright spot in what turned out to be a 120-94 blowout loss for the Wizards.

The Heat dominated on both sides of the ball, taking a 36-23 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They also overwhelmed the Wizards on the glass, winning 62-39 in rebounds, which played a major role in Washington's struggles this game.

Only two players scored in double-digits for the Wizards. Poole led the way with 35 points, four assists and three rebounds. He shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. Tristan Vukcevic came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Carlton Carrington put up eight points and nine assists, while Alex Sarr provided eight points and three rebounds.

Washington fell to 16-59 on the season, being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Charlotte Hornets and seven games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following Monday's loss to the Heat, Jordan Poole and the Wizards will look to rebound in their next matchup. They host the Sacramento Kings on April 2 at 7 p.m. ET.