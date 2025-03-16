The Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets for a second time this season, with the latest stunner coming courtesy of a 35-foot Jordan Poole 3-pointer in the final seconds. Poole's long-range bomb gave the Wizards a 126-123 victory just moments after Jamal Murray's bucket tied the game.

Poole then delivered a mic-drop moment afterward when talking about the game-winning shot: “Let's go home. Let's get the f**k outta here.”

The Wizards guard broke down the moment a bit more for the local broadcast, admitting he was sick and then walking through the play. Poole also talked about breaking out his “signature celly.”

Poole on his game winner: "If I hit this, I'm definitely pulling out the signature celly" pic.twitter.com/1JWhF9nO4a — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jordan Poole's game-winner capped off a 19-point performance, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter after a sluggish start. While the Wizards guard had six turnovers, he was an efficient 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point land. All four of his triples came in the final frame. Not bad for a sick guy playing in a difficult Denver environment.

It looked like it was going to be a rough night for Poole and Co. early on. The Nuggets scored 44 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 16 in the opening frame. Washington reeled in Denver, though, tying the game by the end of the third quarter and then pulling out the victory late.

Poole has been a thorn in the Nuggets' side this season. In addition to this game-winner, the Wizards guard poured in 39 points in a 122-113 victory in early December. Whatever the case, Washington has Denver's number in 2024-25.

Jordan Poole, Wizards are rolling

The Wizards have been playing much better in general lately, going 6-4 over their last 10 games after a six-game losing streak had dropped them to 9-47. Veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have stabilized the rotation a bit since they came over at the trade deadline, and the youngsters have had their moments. No. 2 pick Alex Sarr scored a career-high 34 points on Saturday night after leading seven players in double figures in a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

With this win, Washington no longer has the worst record in the NBA, which now belongs to the 15-52 Utah Jazz. Luckily, the Wizards still hold the same odds to win the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, though finishing with the second-worst record would give them a 20.0% chance of falling to No. 6 in the lottery.