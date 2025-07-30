The Los Angeles Angels (53-55) are hovering near the danger zone with the MLB trade deadline around the corner. If they are going to avoid dealing away players like Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson and Kenley Jansen, then they have to overpower one of the teams ahead of them in the American League Wild Card standings. Of course, a successful playoff push is unlikely to happen if the franchise's greatest player ever is forced to go on the injured list yet again.

Before the Halos earned an 8-5 series-clinching victory versus the visiting Texas Rangers (56-52) on Tuesday night, fans were subjected to high levels of stress. And it did not have much to do with the scoreboard. Right-handed relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong hit Mike Trout in the hand with a 92 mph fastball during the eighth inning. Zach Neto was just drilled by a pitch in the previous at-bat and also got plunked in the first. In total, the Angels incurred four total HBPs in the game.

When Trout was struck in the hand, interim manger Ray Montgomery reached his breaking point. He stormed out of the dugout and directed some strong words at the Rangers' dugout. Four-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy did not take kindly to his fellow skipper's reaction and headed toward the field himself. The benches cleared, highlighting the tension and frustrations that were present in a sloppy yet important AL West clash. Ultimately, chaos was avoided.

Benches clear in Anaheim after Mike Trout is the 4th Angel to get hit by a pitch tonight pic.twitter.com/jMcILYMpyK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 30, 2025

Can Angels end the drought?

Trout went to first, loading up the bases for Los Angeles. Nolan Schanuel hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the team's final run of the evening, and Jansen inched closer to Lee Smith for No. 3 on the all-time saves list (needs 12 more to pass the Hall of Famer). Gustavo Campero and Yoan Moncada each recorded two RBIs. The Angels are now only four games out of the third and final Wild Card slot, putting general manager Perry Minasian in an interesting spot ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Even if the team decides to add talent to the roster in an effort to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, this group has to stay healthy to accomplish anything meaningful. Mike Trout basically has a timeshare on the IL after missing 382 games across the previous four campaigns. Naturally, concern is going to be high whenever he gets hit in a sensitive area like the hand.

Montgomery wants to protect his entire club, but he also knows how important the three-time MVP is to the Halos' postseason chances. Despite batting a meager .235, Trout is one of the squad's top hitters this year. He has 19 home runs and is slugging .464 with an .827 OPS in 82 games played. The 11-time All-Star is making an impact at the plate and carrying a steady attendance rate this summer.

The Angels want to make sure that does not change. They will try to sweep the Rangers Wednesday night in Anaheim.