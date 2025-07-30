LOS ANGELES – Prior to the Los Angeles Sparks’ home game on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces, they received a major boost to the lineup. Riding high on a five-game win streak, the Sparks received word that Cameron Brink would make her season debut after being sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury.

Cameron Brink’s season debut was not enough to beat the Aces as the Sparks fell, 89-74, but head coach Lynne Roberts was pleased, and even a little surprised by the way Brink played after being out for such a long period of time.

“I thought she did a good job. To be honest, she was more comfortable out there than I anticipated her to be just because how long she’s been out, and coming in mid-season is hard,” Roberts said following the game. “I thought she did a good job. She was active. I need to watch it back, but I thought she did a good job.”

Earlier in the week, Roberts had mentioned that Brink was going to be on an initial minutes restriction. She played in spurts and played a total of 14 minutes. She finished with five points, three rebounds, one assists, one steal, one blocked shot, one turnover and two fouls.

When Brink first checked into the game, she grabbed an offensive rebound that ultimately led to a Rickea Jackson basket. A couple of possessions later, Brink took her first shot of the game, a three-pointer, and buried it. Late in the third quarter, Brink appeared to be beat off the dribble by NaLyssa Smith, but she recovered quickly and blocked the shot from behind to prevent what was going to be a sure score.

Each time Brink checked into the game, she was greeted with a loud ovation from the home crowd. No matter how much the Sparks were trailing, the crowd was eager and excited to see Brink take the floor. And it was evident by Brink’s demeanor that she was just as thrilled to be back.

“Cam’s got a lot of stuff that she could be doing, but basketball is her main thing. That’s her passion. It’s an emotional moment when you’ve been out for 13 months and you finally have the uniform on and you’re going to get to play,” Roberts said. “I think she loves basketball, so she’s finally getting a chance to be out there and be with her teammates that she’s been watching for 13 months. I think that’s her happy place.”