The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams endured a rough season in 2023 that certainly took its toll on the star receiver. Now, with the Rams, Adams was reminiscing about that chapter, specifically his relationship with former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the Netflix documentary Receiver, Adams admitted to signing off on the decision to bench Garoppolo during the season. However, he clarified that his frustration in Las Vegas was never directed at the quarterback.

“I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing,” Adams said to ESPN Los Angeles. “That was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there.”

Adams's time with the Raiders was characterized by frustration and a lack of performance, which he never hesitated to discuss openly. His repeated comments created a lot of noise not only with fans but also around the league as a whole.

In October 2024, just after Adams transferred to the Jets, Hondo Carpenter, a Sports Illustrated insider, revealed how Adams's remarks impacted the Las Vegas Raiders. Carpenter outlined that Adams has spoken recently about players-first approaches, and this behavior style can rub some players the wrong way.

“Players don't really spend a lot of time worried about the fans, but they do care about what other players in the league think, and I can tell you every time Davante opens his mouth, he's alienating people who are in this league that no longer respect him,” Carpenter said in Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Despite the past, Adams made it clear there's no animosity toward Garoppolo. The two now reunite on the field as members of the Los Angeles Rams—pending Matthew Stafford's health—and could share the spotlight once again, this time in a new environment.

Garoppolo made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his exit from Las Vegas. In a March interview, he described the Raiders as a “bad organization.”

“It's really more about the situation than the opportunity. There were some opportunities. But I've been in a bad organization, and I've seen how it can wear on you throughout the year. Just talking to my brothers, my family, didn't want to go through that again,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Whether their shared experience in Las Vegas strengthens their chemistry or remains a difficult chapter, Adams and Garoppolo appear ready to move forward in a more stable setting.