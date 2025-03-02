Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole went viral for claiming he's All-Star-caliber on Jan. 24, as fans couldn't believe a player on the league's worst team said that. Of course, the former NBA champion wasn't selected, which he clarified on Friday that he has no issue with, via Locked On Wizards' Brandon Scott.

“Naw, I wouldn't say I was snubbed,” Poole said. “Winning plays a big part in that. While I do believe I presented a good case, it'll come in time.”

Poole is having a career year, as his averages in points (21), three-pointers made (37 percent), assists (4.8), steals (1.4), blocks (0.5), offensive rebounds (0.5), and minutes (31.3) are all his highest-ever. The 25-year-old's numbers are similar to 2025 All-Stars such as Jalen Williams (21 PPG, 5.2 AST) and Darius Garland (21.3 PPG, 6.7 AST), but he's right about the winning aspect. It's more valuable to post those stats for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, the league's two best teams, than a rebuilding squad at the bottom of the standings.

That's not to say that Poole's presence on the Wizards isn't important. The former Golden State Warrior provides Washington's young players with an example of what high-level NBA play looks like, which is invaluable to their development. However, the All-Star selection favors the best players on the best teams.

With that being said, there is some flexibility. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was selected as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they're currently 27-33. However, “Ice Trae” is averaging 23.8 points with a league-leading 11.4 assists. Kevin Durant of the 28-32 Phoenix Suns was also chosen, but he's averaging 26.7 points (seventh-best) on a hefty 53.1 percent clip, while Poole's shooting 41.9 percent.

Tyler Herro of the 28-30 Miami Heat also made it, but he's posting 24.1 points on 46 percent shooting with 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds, which is 2.1 more than boards than Poole. Herro's the closest player in combined skill level and team quality to the Wizards' leader on this list, but it's hard to argue for someone with slightly worse numbers on an 11-48 team.

Poole, though, will likely qualify in the future if he keeps rising. It may or may not be with Washington, but he could stay for years if it keeps playing like it did against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Wizards complete season sweep of Hornets sans Jordan Poole

Washington's new-look squad added another positive moment with its 113-100 road win over the Hornets (14-45). Eight Wizards scored in double figures for the second time this season, and their bench outscored Charlotte's 50-13. Khris Middleton had his best game with the team thus far, totaling 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3 PT) with five rebounds, six assists, and two steals across 24 minutes. Bilal Coulibaly added 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3 PT) with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 34 minutes.

That's not to mention Richaun Holmes, who led the bench with 15 points (5-6 FG), a team-high nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal over 22 minutes. Kyshawn George also dished out eight dimes, which topped both squads.

Although Washington is still three games behind the Hornets, it's now swept them in four games this year. Even Miles Bridges questioned how much better Charlotte is, via The Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone.

“They are supposed to be the worst team in the league and they beat us four times,” the 26-year-old said. “So, what does that make us?”

The Wizards are now 2-2 with Middleton and Marcus Smart in the lineup, and while those two may be short-term pieces, it shows Poole what this young group is already capable of. The latter player's contract ends in 2027, when Washington should challenge for a Play-In spot. If his numbers are even higher by then, he could easily be an All-Star.

Regardless, it's clear that the Wizards, who are 5-7 over their last 12 games, have made strides since going winless in November. It's a taste of the support that's to come for Poole for as long as he's on the team, and it'll only get better as the young core grows.