The Washington Wizards are an abysmal 6-38 and have lost 13 straight games. But is it possible that one of their players is worthy of All-Star consideration? The franchise's collective ineptitude conceals the fact that Jordan Poole is enjoying a highly productive campaign, one that he believes justifies an All-Star Game selection.

“I think I'm definitely an All-Star,” the 25-year-old said, per Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. “I play at an All-Star level. A lot of it can be political and situational. But performance wise, I think that I'm an All-Star.”

Poole is averaging a career-high 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point line this season. Although his 42.4 field goal percentage is lower than what is generally expected of modern All-Star guards, his long-range prowess exceeds that of other players who are under consideration.

Trae Young is posting the worst shooting numbers of his career (40.1 and 34.5 percent from the floor and 3-point range, respectively) and Jaylen Brown is knocking down only 32 percent of his 3-point attempts. Though, the former is leading the league in assists and the latter is an impactful player on the second-place team in the East. Furthermore, many fans think that the Wizards' horrendous standing ought to disqualify Poole from genuine ASG consideration.

People make a case against Wizards' Jordan Poole playing in All-Star Game

“21 and 5 on 42% shooting on the worst team in the NBA isn't all-star worthy,” @NBABoards commented on X. “Nobody wants too see a wizards player in the all star game,” @HoodieBrunson posted. “6 wins lol,” @TUNDERGL joked.

Others were more sympathetic to the 2022 NBA champion's cause while also focusing on the reality of his circumstances. “Love you bro but 6 wins doesn’t get anyone sent to the all star team,” @BrandonB3062 said. “He’s playing like an all star but sadly the wins aren’t there,” @JoakimMuse posted.

Unfortunately, Poole's resurgence will not garner its just due. He has undeniably improved his game after struggling immensely over the last couple of years, evolving into a potential trade candidate or maybe even a Wizards building block. But Washington's record is undeniably damaging to his All-Star Game chances. In a sport in which one player can have a great effect on a game's outcome, high-quality talents are expected to at least boost their teams toward the realm of mediocrity.

Jordan Poole may jump ahead of a popular choice like LaMelo Ball, considering he has played seven more games than the Charlotte Hornets point guard, but the 2019 first-round draft pick has a steep hill to climb. He is hoping the NBA overlooks the Wizards' performance as a whole and rewards his individual progression.

If Poole does squeeze onto an All-Star roster, he will get the chance to showcase his upgraded skill set in Golden State Warriors' Chase Center. That opportunity for euphoria is surely not lost on him. Reserves are announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.