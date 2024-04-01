The legend of NC State basketball star DJ Burns continues to grow. It has even seemingly spilled over into the world of football. Wait, what?
At 6-9 and nearly 300 pounds with solid footwork for a man his size, Burns appears to have turned the heads of at least a few NFL executives, per Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.
“Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours.He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4.”
DJ Burns' NFL potential has fans buzzing
The intriguing tidbit on the potential of Burns one day playing in the NFL has also stirred the imagination of fans on social media.
“I see a lot of guys in high school and college that are 6’5 big men and would benefit more from the TE route than basketball. I’ve never seen someone that is so clearly an NFL left tackle than this kid. Hes not an NBA player. He’s an NFL stud though,” posted @JohnMaloneHS on X (formerly Twitter).
“Why weren’t like this with Kenny Lofton Jr who actually should be playing football do to his limited lateral moving skills which is far more important in basketball than at LT. he’s 6’6 with long arms,” commented @sharif3aj.
“Potential would be huge but sometimes there is a reason big guys like this play basketball. Football is a different animal all together,” chimed in @KrisMaffet.
“This is something that every draft obsessed NFL fan has been wondering this NCAA tourney,” added @max_schein.
Given that Schrager's news on the NC State basketball big man came on the first day of April, others just couldn't help but wonder whether it's nothing more than an April Fools' Day ruse.
“This is a fantastic April Fools joke Peter,” said @FF_TravisM.
NC State basketball to play in 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four
Despite the awesome NCAA Tournament he is having with NC State basketball, Burns is still not on most 2024 NBA mock drafts. Perhaps there is truly a future for him in the NFL, but he will have to give that a lot of thought, considering the gravity of such a decision.
Either way, the only thing that Burns should be thinking about at the moment is how he could help the Wolfpack advance to the national title game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Burns is coming off a scintillating performance in the No. 11 Wolfpack's stunning upset of No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight round on Sunday, 76-64. He threw his weight around and carved up Duke's defense for 29 points on 13/19 shooting, while also recording four boards, three assists, and a pair of blocks.
That's the type of showing NC State basketball is hoping Burns will have this coming Saturday in the national semifinals versus the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. It's going to be easier said than done, especially because Purdue has 7-4 mammoth Zach Edey to throw at Burns, but at this point, it's best not to underestimate the power and will of NC State's senior.
The same can be said of the Wolfpack as a team. They have come a long way after finishing the regular season on a four-game losing streak. Since then, NC State has gone on a tear, as they won five games in a row in the 2024 ACC Tournament and four more in the Big Dance to set up the date with Edey and the Boilermakers.