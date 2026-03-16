As the United States prepares for the World Baseball Classic final, Kyle Schwarber has had quite the ride. Not only that, but he has taken time out to reflect upon some of the greatest moments in US sports history.

When asked about his pick for the greatest moment in US sports history, Schwarber made a surprising, but personal pick, per Foul Territory. He didn't choose Joe Louis defeating Max Schmelling in 1938 or the Miracle on Ice in 1980, but rather Indiana winning its first national college football championship.

“I never thought I'd see that in my life,” he said.

Kyle Schwarber says the greatest sports moment in U.S. history is Indiana winning the National Championship back in January. 😂 "I never thought I'd see that in my life." pic.twitter.com/WdlXeMgEX1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026

Schwarber is an alumnus of Indiana, who played from 2012 to 2014. Altogether, Schwarber finished his time with a .341 batting average, 40 home runs, and a .607 slugging percentage over the course of 180 games.

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This past year, Indiana made an improbable undefeated run to the national championship. Along the way, QB Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and head coach Curt Cignetti became a popular national figure.

Last season, Schwarber finished with a .240 batting average, 145 hits, 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs. Along the way, the Philadelphia Phillies finished with a record of 96-66 and won the NL East. Ultimately, they would lose in the NLDS in four games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the United States is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic since 2017. In 2023, they reached the final before losing to Japan. So the Americans have reached the WBC final three times in a row.

They await the winner of the Italy/Venezuela semifinal on Monday.