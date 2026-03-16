On Sunday, the United States defeated the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the World Baseball Classic semifinal. Thus, the Americans are now awaiting the winner of Monday's semifinal between Venezuela and Italy.

However, Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez is still disgruntled over a blown call. The call by umpire Cory Blaser came on a slider by U.S. closer Mason Miller to Juan Soto that was below the strike zone. Nevertheless, it was called a strike.

On his Instagram stories, Hernandez posted a picture of a blind person holding a cane.

Ultimately, the Dominican Republic has not won a World Baseball Classic title since 2013. They have competed in every single tournament since the inaugural one in 2006.

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Meanwhile, Hernandez recently referred to the WBC as being “above the World Series”. Altogether, Hernandez finished the WBC with a .300 batting average, going 6-for-20, two doubles, and four RBIs.

Last season, Hernandez batted .203 with 47 hits, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 runs scored with the Dodgers. Along the way, the Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic seven-game series.

In February, the Dodgers re-signed Hernandez to a one-year $4.5 millon contract. However, Hernandez was placed on the 60-day injured list after coming off elbow surgery. He is now beginning his second stint in Los Angeles. From 2015 to 2020, Hernandez joined LA after being traded from the Miami Marlins. During that time, the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.

Afterward, Hernandez was traded to the Boston Red Sox, where he played from 2021 to 2023. Afterward, he was traded back to the Dodgers.