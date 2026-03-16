Recently, Team USA punched its ticket to the World Baseball Classic finale with a narrow win over the Dominican Republic national team. Paul Skenes was on the mound for Team USA, and although he didn't have quite the dominant performance that he put up earlier in the tournament, he still did enough to get his team to the next round.

One person who was thrilled at the result of this game was ESPN sports media personality Pat McAfee, who shared his reaction to the win.

“Aaron Judge is back, Captain America, cashing your home run bets. ‘Yeah right,' says Julio Rodriguez, who pimps a home run robbery,” said McAfee, per his account on X, formerly Twitter, referencing a play in which Team USA and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared to have a home run, only for Rodriguez to snatch it before it cleared the wall.

McAfee then shouted out David Bednar, who secured the final out for Team USA.

“Bednar comes out the renegade, gets himself in a little bit of a situation, but ends up striking out the side. That's Bednar baseball,” he said.

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“That baseball game was like watching a movie,” he captioned the video.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Team USA, which at one point had its prospects of moving on entirely in the hands of the outcome of another game, following their shocking loss to Italy.

However, the group has since rebounded and will now take part in the final game of the tournament, with a chance to win the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Judge, Bendar, and the Yankees will get their regular season underway later this month.