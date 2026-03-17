Alabama Crimson Tide star Aden Holloway was recently arrested on drug charges, days before the start of the March Madness Tournament. On Tuesday, an update reveals that Holloway's investigation found that there is “no evidence” he was attempting to distribute marijuana.

Although the junior guard was found with a large possession of marijuana, it appears it was all for personal use, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com. At least that is what Holloway's representative is claiming.

“Just spoke with Jason Neff, who is representing Aden Holloway. They're still gathering info. Neff: ‘What we've learned so far, even though it was a large quantity of marijuana, it's personal use on his part. Sounds like there's no evidence of drug distribution or sales.'”

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Reports indicate that Holloway was found with 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. Medcalf states that 2.2 pounds is the limit in the state of Alabama, which can be considered a drug trafficking charge. Holloway did inform police that he only consumes the drug and does not sell.

“Authorities found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in Alabama star Aden Holloway's apartment when he was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Monday morning, according to charging documents obtained by ESPN on Tuesday. The amount discovered in the arrest is significant because any amount of marijuana above 2.2 pounds — or a kilogram — in the state of Alabama can result in a drug trafficking charge.”

Alabama is preparing for the March Madness Tournament without Aden Holloway. It is unclear when or if he returns to the Crimson Tide for the tourney while the investigation continues. Alabama will miss his presence on the court, as Holloway this season has averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the three-point line.