South Florida Bulls star Wes Enis is not having the underdog mentality going into the 2026 NCAA Tournament this season.

Enis and the Bulls enjoyed an incredible campaign, winning the American Conference regular-season title and the conference tournament. This allowed them to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the program's first since 2012.

South Florida is due for a first-round matchup against Louisville, who had a strong season in the ACC. Enis provided his thoughts on the upcoming matchup during Monday's press conference with reporters, revealing his confidence that the Bulls are the better squad over the Cardinals.

“I don't think it's an upset. I think we're the better team. I don't really care what 11-6 says. I think we're the better team, so I wouldn't really call it an upset,” Enis said.

South Florida’s Wes Enis on what it would mean to pull off the 11-6 upset 👀 “I don't think it's an upset. I think we're the better team. I don't really care what 11-6 says. I think we're the better team, so I wouldn't really call it an upset."pic.twitter.com/fmAlWqMDxn — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 16, 2026

What lies ahead for Wes Enis, South Florida

Article Continues Below

Wes Enis is emanating confidence within himself with that statement, believing in South Florida's talent against the best in the NCAA Tournament.

Enis played a crucial role in helping the Bulls dominate the American Conference throughout league play. He shined as one of the best players from the conference, producing 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game throughout 31 appearances. He is shooting 40% from the field, including 36.5% from beyond the arc, and 81.4% from the free-throw line.

South Florida boasts a 25-8 overall record on the season, having gone 15-3 in its American matchups. They got an automatic bye to the semifinals of the conference tournament, taking down Charlotte and Wichita State to win the title. The team pulled this off in their first year with head coach Bryan Hodgson leading the way, earning their first conference tournament title since 1990 and their second regular-season title in the last three seasons.

The Bulls will look forward to their journey in the NCAA Tournament, getting the 11-seed in the East Region. They take on 6-seed Louisville in the first round on March 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.