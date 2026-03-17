The Arizona basketball team are Big 12 champions. One of Arizona's players is LeBron James' son, Bryce James. LeBron spoke about how excited he was to see his son's team win the Big 12 conference tournament recently.

“To see the success that they’re having and him enjoying it… I’m definitely rooting for them in the (NCAA) tournament,” LeBron James said, per reporter Chancellor Johnson.

Bryce James added another championship to the family collection after his Arizona Wildcats won the Big 12 Tournament title. Asked his pops about seeing his son be a part of that and it brought a smile to LeBron’s face: “To see the success that they’re having and him enjoying it… pic.twitter.com/rCc9u32Qhk — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 17, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran said that he and his son Bryce are a lot alike.

“I'm like him, I'm a big-a** Bryce that's what I am,” LeBron James added.

Arizona basketball is a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season, after winning the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats are coached by Tommy Lloyd. This is just Arizona's second season as a Big 12 member.

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This season, Bryce James is not playing any minutes for Arizona. He decided to redshirt. Bryce can still be seen on the sidelines during games cheering on his team.

“To have our kid be able to experience that, to see the joy on his face, the happiness that he has being in Arizona,” LeBron James said, “learning a lot from the vets…..I think that's going to pay dividends for him going into next year.”

Bryce is the youngest son of LeBron, per the Associated Press. Bryce's brother Bronny played one season at USC, before heading into the NBA Draft. While at USC, Bronny James' team didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Arizona plays Long Island University in the Round of 64 in the NCAA tournament on Friday. The Wildcats have lost just two games this season, to Kansas and Texas Tech.