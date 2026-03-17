The Indianapolis Colts are still working the free agency trail, and the secondary has been a target. They added there once again, signing a talented Bengals defensive back with seven career interceptions, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Former Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to sign with the Colts, per source. He visited today and now is set for a reunion with DC Lou Anarumo.”

It’s a prove-it contract, according to another Pelissero post.

“It's a one-year deal for Cam Taylor-Britt and the Colts, who take a low-risk flier on a player who started 38 games over his first three NFL seasons and is still only 26 years old.”

Colts hoping to get the value CB Cam Taylor-Britt has shown before

The Bengals selected Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled all of his interceptions from 2023-24 with four and three, respectively.

Another good thing about Taylor-Britt is his ability to break up passes. He totaled 11 in 2023 and 16 in 2024. However, like other areas of his game, he struggled in 2025 and moved out of the Bengals' No. 1 cornerback role. Taylor-Britt started all 17 games in 2024, but made only two starts last year.

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Taylor-Britt will be trying to return from injury. He suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Bengals Week 11 loss against the Steelers.

The Colts now have a rather crowded cornerback room. That could make for great competition during training camp.

Sauce Gardner leads the way with Charvarius Ward holding down the other starting position. The Colts also have Kenny Moore II, Justin Walley, Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, Jaylon Jones, and Wyett Ekeler.

It’s interesting to note that the Colts have been tabbed as interested in Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds with their first pick, sitting at No. 47 overall. That mock draft came from Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports.

However, other mock drafts have the Colts going after a linebacker — perhaps Cincinnati’s Jake Golday or Texas’ Anthony Hill — or a wide receiver like Alabama’s Germie Bernard or Georgia State’s Ted Hurst.