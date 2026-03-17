Dan Hurley has made Storrs into a powerhouse. The UConn Huskies have a flashy 29-5 record, a shiny No. 2 seed, and a defense that scares their opponents. Fans are hoping for another long run, maybe even a return to the top of the sport. But the tournament is a cruel stage where regular season awards disappear as soon as the game starts. If you look closely at the underlying numbers of this year's squad, you will see a team sitting squarely on upset alert.

UConn remains elite on the defensive end. Allowing just 65.1 points per game, they rank 11th in the nation in scoring defense. Tarris Reed Jr. is a major reason why, anchoring the paint with 2.1 blocks per contest. Silas Demary Jr. is a tenacious perimeter defender who grabs 1.6 steals a night. But surviving the six game gauntlet of March requires more than just stopping the other guys. You have to put the ball in the basket when the game grinds to a halt. That is where the Huskies show cracks in their armor.

Offensive Inconsistency and the Free Throw Factor

In previous years, UConn paired its stifling defense with a ruthless, highly efficient offense. That has not been the case in 2026. The Huskies average 77.5 points per game, which ranks an underwhelming 138th out of 365 Division I programs. When they face a team that can crack their defensive code, they struggle to keep pace in a shootout. We saw this exact scenario unfold in their late February loss to Creighton, where the Bluejays dropped 91 points and UConn simply could not match the firepower.

Compounding their middle of the pack scoring output is a glaring weakness that has haunted countless tournament teams before them. The Huskies are shooting just 71.6 percent from the charity stripe as a team, ranking 222nd in the country. In the crucible of March Madness, games are routinely decided by a single possession.

Your frontcourt anchors need to hit clutch free throws. Unfortunately for UConn, Reed Jr. has been a massive liability at the line. Despite being the leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, the senior big man is shooting a disastrous 56.1 percent on free throws. Opposing coaches are well aware of this stat. If a First Round or Second Round matchup stays close in the final four minutes, expect opponents to intentionally send Reed to the line, completely disrupting the Huskies' offensive rhythm.

The Three-Point Rollercoaster

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In today's college basketball, you need to be able to shoot well from the outside, but UConn's outside attack is like a rollercoaster. As a team, they are 109th in the country in three-point shooting, making 35.2% of their shots. That number seems like a normal amount, but the way the shots were spread out tells a much more worrying story.

Solo Ball is currently taking the lion's share of the perimeter attempts. He leads the team in three-point volume by a wide margin, hoisting 222 triples on the season. Yet, he is connecting at a paltry 30.6 percent clip. Having your primary volume shooter converting below 31 percent is a recipe for empty possessions.

Alex Karaban, a veteran, is still the steadying force, making 38.6 percent of his three-point shots. Karaban, on the other hand, can't handle all of the spacing work by himself. If Ball has a cold shooting night against a mid-major champion that plays heavy zone defense, UConn will find the paint completely clogged. A congested paint neutralizes Reed's effectiveness inside and turns the offense into a stagnant perimeter passing drill.

A Vulnerable Profile

When you combine a 138th ranked scoring offense, a 222nd ranked free throw percentage, and erratic volume shooting from your starting guard, the profile screams vulnerability. The Huskies also rank 151st in turnovers per game, giving the ball away 11.2 times a contest. Those extra possessions are the lifeblood of Cinderella teams looking to shock the world.

Dan Hurley is a mastermind, and he will undoubtedly have his squad prepared. They have the defensive chops to suffocate anyone in the field. But if they face an opponent that catches fire from deep and turns the game into a track meet, UConn lacks the offensive gears to easily catch up. Because they depend on defense and have big problems at the free throw line, they are a good candidate for an early, shocking exit. This No. 2 seed could be sent home long before the second weekend, so don't be shocked.