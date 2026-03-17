With rumors going around Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, especially since a failed physical resulted in a trade to the Baltimore Ravens being voided, people have been waiting to see what the star defensive end would say in his first reactions. As Crosby is returning to the Raiders, he would speak on being all in with the team.

If there were any concerns that Crosby would not be locked in with Las Vegas after the team tried to trade him to Baltimore, those thoughts could be doused with water. Crosby would say how he is “meant” to be a part of the team.

“I'm here, I'm meant to be a Raider,” Crosby said, according to Ryan McFadden on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm in this s*** for life until that changes, which I don't foresee, but you never know in this damn league.”

This and other details would be said on Crosby's podcast titled “The Rush with Maxx,” where he spoke about how the energy was unusual when meeting with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta. They would inform him about the concerns with the physical, which would then lead to the news of Baltimore backing out of the trade.

Trust between the Raiders and Maxx Crosby has been ‘rebuilt'

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While there are natural questions on the relationship between the Raiders and Crosby, with one thinking it could be “fractured,” there was a report of it being “rebuilt,” according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“Some of the fractured trust between Crosby and the Raiders was rebuilt organically last week, when the team showed the five-time Pro Bowler that it had his back in reaching out and offering any help he needed after the Ravens backed out of the trade,” Breer wrote.

“Crosby likes new coach Klint Kubiak and GM (general manager) John Spytek, and loves his old position coach Rob Leonard, who’s now his defensive coordinator. So it’s not as uncomfortable for him,” Breer continued.

Crosby looks to help rookie head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek lead a new era of Las Vegas.