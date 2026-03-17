The month of March is defined by survival. As the 2026 NCAA Tournament tips off, the landscape of college basketball feels as volatile as ever. Yet, amidst the chaos of upsets and buzzer-beaters, one undeniable constant remains. Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are primed for a deep run. Entering the tournament as a dangerous No. 3 seed in the West Region with a stellar 30-3 record, this iteration of the Zags possesses a unique championship pedigree.

While many analysts pointed to the mid-January knee injury to star forward Braden Huff as a fatal blow, Gonzaga simply recalibrated. They transformed from an offensive juggernaut into a terrifyingly complete basketball team. They went 13-2 down the stretch and captured another West Coast Conference Tournament title in dominant fashion. This is not the finesse Gonzaga team of yesteryear. This squad brings grit, overwhelming size, and statistical dominance to the table. Here is exactly why Gonzaga will be the last team standing in 2026.

A Smothering Defensive Identity

Defense wins championships. For this particular Gonzaga roster, the old coaching cliché is spot on. The Bulldogs' identity on the court was drastically changed by the calculated additions of versatile wings like Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley. These two elite athletes have helped forge a perimeter defense that completely suffocates opposing guards and constantly disrupts passing lanes.

The metrics definitively back up the eye test. Gonzaga is holding opponents to a mere 66.0 points per game, which ranks 18th in the entire nation. Even more impressive is their overall rim protection and closeout speed on the perimeter. Opposing teams are shooting a miserable 39.5% from the field against the Zags. When you dive into the advanced numbers, Gonzaga boasts a top-10 defense nationally.

Easy transition buckets have been effectively eliminated, and teams are now forced to grind half-court possessions that lead to contested jumpers. The hyper-switchable lineup that Warley and Grant-Foster put together can easily cover all five positions. The safest wager a team can make in a win-or-go-home tournament format is to rely on a strong defense. When jump shots refuse to fall, Gonzaga knows their defense will travel anywhere and keep them in every single game.

The Unstoppable Force of Graham Ike

You absolutely cannot discuss Gonzaga's national title hopes without highlighting the sheer dominance of Graham Ike. With Huff sidelined, the heavy offensive burden fell squarely on Ike's shoulders. The 6-foot-9 senior responded by putting up First Team All-American caliber numbers on a nightly basis. Ike is currently averaging a staggering 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest while shooting an incredibly efficient 57.3% from the floor.

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ZAGS ADVANCE Gonzaga is back in the West Coast Championship Game after a 65-56 win over Oregon State

Player Of The Game

Graham Ike

24 pts

11 reb

1 blk pic.twitter.com/67o4LCNlsO — MagicBallSports (@magicballsports) March 10, 2026

Ike provides the ultimate offensive safety valve for the Bulldogs. When the offensive flow stagnates, Gonzaga can simply dump the ball into the post and watch Ike go to work against overmatched centers. He has amazing touch around the rim, amazing footwork, and a relentless physical style that attracts constant contact. Ike has made more than 130 free throws this season, and his conversion rate is almost 79%.

Because of his dominant inside presence, opposing defenses are forced to collapse the paint, giving his teammates instant access to passing lanes and uncontested perimeter shots. Having a dependable isolation scorer in the post is a huge tactical advantage in the NCAA Tournament. Ike is built for the intense pressure of March, and his scoring efficiency ultimately dictates the championship ceiling of this entire program.

Elite Ball Security and Freshman Firepower

Guard play strictly dictates the rhythm of the postseason. Fortunately for Gonzaga, they take care of the basketball better than almost anyone else in the country. The Bulldogs currently rank in the top five nationally for both assist-to-turnover ratio and turnover margin. They dish out an impressive 18.3 assists per game while committing just 9.7 turnovers. This elite level of ball security means Gonzaga maximizes their offensive possessions and rarely gives opponents free points off unforced errors.

The backcourt rotation has really come together at the right time. Mario Saint-Supery, who used to play for the ACB, is now the starting point guard. He is a freshman, but he makes the team more stable. Davis Fogle, another freshman, has been a big surprise coming off the bench. Fogle scores 8.4 points a game and is important for clearing space on the floor. He makes more than 37% of his three-pointers, which gives the Zags another dangerous way to score. Gonzaga has a perfectly balanced backcourt thanks to Saint-Supery's passing, Fogle's shooting, and the upperclassmen's defensive instincts.

To win a national championship, you have to get through tough matchups and survive bad nights. But Gonzaga is the only team that has both a top-notch offense and a suffocating defense. They protect the basketball, have an unstoppable force inside, and can shut down elite scoring wings on defense. Mark Few will finally cut down the nets this year on Monday night.