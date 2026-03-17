The first and second AP All-American Teams have been announced for the 2025-26 college basketball season. However, despite being viewed as a top NBA prospect, Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson was not named on either list.

Instead, the First AP All-American Team consists of Cameron Boozer (Duke Blue Devils), AJ Dybansta (BYU Cougars), Darius Acuff (Arkansas Razorbacks), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan Wolverines), and JT Toppin (Texas Tech Red Raiders). Each player besides Topping played 30+ games this season.

🚨 AP ALL-AMERICAN FIRST-TEAM 🚨 🏀 Cameron Boozer

🏀 AJ Dybantsa

🏀 Darius Acuff

🏀 Yaxel Lendeborg

🏀 JT Toppin pic.twitter.com/uaW77uNzsX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Second AP All-American Team includes Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State Cyclones), Braden Smith (Purdue Boilermakers), Jeremy Fears (Michigan State Spartans), Keaton Wagler (Illinois Fighting Illini), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina Tar Heels). Every player outside of Wilson played 30+ games in the 2025-26 campaign.

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🚨 AP ALL-AMERICAN SECOND-TEAM 🚨 🏀 Joshua Jefferson

🏀 Braden Smith

🏀 Jeremy Fears

🏀 Keaton Wagler

🏀 Caleb Wilson pic.twitter.com/laXMVqtmuC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2026

Darryn Peterson was likely not named to either list due to his lack of playing time, after only playing 22 games for Kansas. His lack of availability has been his Achilles heel all season long. However, Toppin was named to the First AP All-American Team after playing just 25 games, while Wilson was nominated for the Second AP All-American Team after playing 24.

The true freshman guard was one of the best players in the nation whenever he was on the court, though. In his 22 appearances throughout the season, the Jayhawks star averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. He also owned a 44.2% field goal percentage while shooting 38.4% from beyond the three-point line.

After missing out on being named on college basketball's most prestigious lists, Darryn Peterson will have his chance to seek revenge in the March Madness Tournament. Kansas enters the tourney as a No. 4 seed and will play its first game against the No. 13 California Baptist Lancers on Friday.