Charles Bediako is back to playing college basketball as he reunites with Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, his chance to make his return to the hardwood is up in the air for the team's upcoming matchup.

Bediako has garnered national attention after returning to the Crimson Tide. He signed deals in the NBA but got a temporary restraining order from a Tuscaloosa judge this month to be eligible to play NCAA basketball. He previously played two seasons from 2021 to 2023 with Alabama.

Head coach Nate Oats provided an update on Bediako's availability for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Tennessee, per reporter Ganiel Diddens. Even though the center is back with the program, his health is in question as he nurses a leg injury.

“Chuck got dinged up at practice today… dealing with a little bit of a leg issue. He’ll be a game-time decision Saturday,” Oats said.

What's next for Alabama after Charles Bediako update

Charles Bediako proved himself to be effective during his first stint at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game throughout 70 appearances. The Crimson Tide will benefit from his activity in the frontcourt, especially as conference play progresses this season.

Alabama has a solid 13-5 record on the season, going 3-2 in its SEC matchups. They sit at sixth place in the conference standings, being above the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers while trailing the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama's offense has been elite as one of the best in the country, producing 93.2 points per game. They are beating teams by a margin of 9.5 points per contest, having solid shooting splits to show for it. Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway lead the attack as the former averages 22 points and 4.7 assists. Meanwhile, the latter comes through with 17.7 points and 3.4 assists per game.

The No. 17 Crimson Tide will resume preparations for their upcoming matchup against Tennessee. The showdown will take place on Jan. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.