Miami (OH) is moving on in March Madness. On Wednesday night, it was an 89-79 victory over SMU of Miami (OH). They will now face a No. 6-seeded Tennessee on Friday, with a chance to keep making a run.

After the victory over SMU, Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele spoke about the win and about helping carry the flag for mid-majors, according to his post-game comments, per a post by NCAA March Madness on X, formerly Twitter.

“We had to basically be perfect in the whole regular season to get an at-large, but yet we're going to go get win a game tonight, and we can advance far into the tournament. The reason people love March Madness is they love to see, quote-unquote, upsets,” said Steele. “This wasn’t an upset tonight. At all. But people are going to say that it was.”

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Miami (OH) went 32-0 before falling in the MAC conference tournament to UMass. They were the last team into the field and were the underdog in the game against SMU.

“There's a lot of good teams, like Belmont was phenomenal this year, they lost in their conference tournament. They can win games,” Steele continued. “Or UNC Wilmington. It goes on and on. Those teams can compete with anyone, but they don't get the opportunity, quite honestly, to earn an at-large bid. Hopefully, it shows that we’re just as good as any of these Power 5s or Power 6s that are going .500 in their league. There are some really good mid-major teams.”

The RedHawks will look to continue their run in the tournament on Friday against the Volunteers, with tip-off at 4:45 pm ET.