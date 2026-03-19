Everyone saw how dangerous Miami (OH) can be in the NCAA Tournament after beating SMU, 89-79, in the First Four at UD Arena on Wednesday.

After all, the RedHawks went undefeated in 18 games in the MAC and tallied an overall record of 32-1. While they were upset in the first round of the conference tournament, they are back on track in their quest to make a deep run in March Madness.

Interestingly, Miami (OH) has seen inspiration from an unlikely source: WWE superstar John Cena. In particular, junior guard Eian Elmer has shared his deep admiration for Cena. Before their game against the Mustangs, Elmer received a video message from the 48-year-old wrestler, as posted by CBS Sports.

“I want to say thank you for allowing my work to affect your life in a way that hopefully inspires you to push your limits and achieve new heights. I can't tell you how much it means to me, and I have truly the utmost respect for that,” said Cena.

“I want to wish you the best of luck in a historic upcoming journey.”

“The belt definitely symbolizes just our competitive nature as a team… It’s not gonna be pretty. It’s gonna be gritty.” The @MiamiOH_BBall team shows its love for pro wrestling by giving out a title belt after practice. Ahead of the Redhawks’ opener in the NCAA Tournament, WWE… pic.twitter.com/A67koMMnkB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2026

The surprise message worked. Elmer led Miami (OH) over SMU, making an attitude adjustment to the tune of a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including six three-pointers.

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During the postgame interview, the 20-year-old Elmer paid tribute to his childhood hero with his best impression, along with his teammates.

The RedHawks hand out a championship belt every practice to the best performer as a nod to their shared love for wrestling.

Cena graduated from Springfield College in Massachusetts. While his alma mater is not part of the NCAA Tournament, we now all know what team he is rooting for.

The people definitely see the RedHawks now.

Miami (OH) got the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 Tennessee in the first round.