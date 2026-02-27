Free agency is right around the corner, and the Denver Broncos are making moves just like the other 31 teams in the league. On Friday, reports indicate that the club made a final contract decision on one of its key defenders from the 2025-26 campaign.

The Broncos are officially placing a second-round tender of $5.8 million on defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. McMillian is one of the team's top players in the secondary. He came up big during the playoffs after ripping the ball out of Brandin Cooks' hands to record an interception late in the 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

“Broncos are placing the second-round tender ($5.8M) on CB Ja’Quan McMillian, per sources. One of Denver’s top ball disrupters, McMillian had four sacks, two interceptions and nine pass deflections in ‘25 – including a memorable snatch from Brandin Cooks to seal a playoff win.”

McMillian, who is 25 years old, is a restricted free agent this offseason. The Broncos' placing a second-round tender of $5.8 million on him allows McMillian to still talk with other teams during free agency. If another organization offers him a contract, Denver will have the option to either match the offer or allow him to sign with that new team.

Because of the second-round tender, if a team does sign McMillian and the Broncos choose not to match the offer, then that team has to give up its second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and give it to Denver. That makes potentially signing McMillian in free agency a very costly acquisition for the other teams.

Ja'Quan McMillian initially joined the Broncos in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He's served as a consistent rotational option for Denver through his four years in the league, playing in 51 total games with 16 starts.

While he's most known for his big interception against the Bills, McMillian has shown he can be a reliable asset in the secondary. He ended last season with 56 combined tackles (40 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and an interception returned for a touchdown.