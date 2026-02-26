When the No. 2 UCLA women's basketball team beat Wisconsin 80-60 on Sunday, the blowout wasn't the only thing the team had to celebrate. The win secured the Big Ten championship for the Bruins with a game still left to play, making history as the program's first outright conference title.

UCLA previously claimed the Pac-12 championship in 1998-99 but had to share that title with Oregon. This time around, thanks in part to Lauren Betts‘ 19-point, 14-rebound performance, the Bruins got to don their championship gear and celebrate their solo achievement.

“I just love these girls so much,” Betts said. “Winning a game like this, making history on our senior night, has got to be one of the most special moments.”

Fellow senior Gabriela Jaquez's 17-point, seven-rebound outing also contributed to the Bruins' 17-0 Big Ten record. As one of only two players who have spent all four years of their college careers with UCLA, she gave a long-term perspective on how the team got to this moment.

“It's been amazing to watch the program grow … That's a reason we all came here; is to do things UCLA has never done before,” Jaquez said.

“We do have one loss, so that's kind of like what I think about. I don't think anyone's worried about keeping a streak,” Jaquez added.

Head coach Cori Close was just as much a part of the celebrations. As the one at the helm of a program that's going for its national title victory since 1978, which was won in the pre-NCAA era, the significance of this season-defining feat was not lost on her.

“I'm sort of just trying to bask in being a part of something greater than myself or ourselves, and just trying to continue to get better every day,” she said. “Just really not lose track of the journey. The outcomes and the destinations will take care of themselves as long as we stay really, really focused on our present mission.”

Close paid tribute to the 1978 and 1979 UCLA squads, but she also highlighted how her current team has the potential to be just as legendary.

“In reality, this is one of the best teams in UCLA history. They have done some things in our current landscape that haven't been done before,” Close said. “I think these seniors actually do really understand this is really special. They've set a bar for the culture of our program that we will be forever measuring it against. They're pretty proud of who they've become.”