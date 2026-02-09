Alabama basketball is having a solid season, currently at 16-7 and 6-4 in SEC play. Still, there has been drama about the eligibility of one of their players. Previously, Charles Bediako was allowed to play for Alabama, despite playing in the NBA G-League after receiving a temporary restraining order to be eligible.

Now, a judge has made a final ruling on the status of Bediako, siding with the NCAA and ruling him ineligible to continue playing for Alabama, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Bediako sued the NCAA back on Jan. 20, with the hopes of returning to the Crimson Tide. He was granted a 10-day restraining order at the time. He was then granted another ten days after attorneys could not make it to a hearing due to the weather. In that time, the original judge, James Roberts, recused himself from the case as he is an Alabama donor. The new judge, Daniel Pruet, rules in favor of the defense on Monday.

Bediako played for the Tide in 2021-22 and 2022-23, appearing in 70 games and starting 67, while avergaing 6.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds per game. He declared for the NBA Draft, but went undrafted. The center joined the San Antonio Spurs summer league team in 2023 and would go on to play with the Austin Spurs of the G-League. He later played for the Grand Rapids Gold and Motor City Cruise before trying to return to college.

Article Continues Below

The former G-Leauger played in five games for the Tide, averaging 21.6 minutes per game with ten points and 4.6 rebounds. Alabama went 3-2 in those five games, including a win on Saturday over Auburn.

Head coach Nate Oats spoke about and defended Bediako before the game with Auburn, according to Hunter De Siver of OnSi.

“Charles is our guy, That's been our point since the beginning. This isn't some random 23-year-old playing professionally in Europe for four years, bringing over as a mercenary halfway through season, like some other places have done. That's not what we got going. Charles is our guy. Charles went to school here for four years. I've got a relationship with Charles. It's why the whole thing makes sense. He's within his five-year window. He's trying to get his degree,” said Oats.

Regardless of the defense, Bediako was taunted by Auburn fans. He can appeal the decision, but until then, Bediako's college career is once again over. Meanwhile, the Tide return to the court without its center on Wednesday, visiting Ole Miss.