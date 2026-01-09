Tom Izzo had a humorous statement to make involving the College Football Playoff after the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans' 76-66 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday evening.

Izzo is going through his 31st season as the program's head coach, cementing his legacy as the best in their history. He continues to shine as one of the top leaders in the sport, showcasing his influence and impact on the game every year.

There are other things Izzo likes to enjoy doing besides coaching basketball. He even said as much after the Spartans' game against the Wildcats, referring to the CFP semifinals matchup between Miami and Ole Miss.

“I'll keep this short and sweet so you can go home and see that football game. I'm going to do this and I'm going to go home and watch my favorite sport and then I'll watch our game tomorrow morning,” Izzo said.

Tom Izzo just wants to go home and watch football 😂 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/1yZD9pNi9U — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 9, 2026

How Tom Izzo, Michigan State played against Northwestern

Article Continues Below

Tom Izzo got to enjoy a thrilling CFP showdown that ended in a 31-27 win for Miami over Ole Miss. As for his Michigan State squad, they needed a spark to take down Northwestern at home.

The Wildcats initially had the upper hand as they boasted a 35-28 lead at halftime. Despite the slow start, the Spartans boomed with a 48-31 display in the second half to take all the momentum and never look back.

Three players scored in double-digits for Michigan State in the win. Carson Cooper led the way with a stat line of 18 points, nine rebounds and a block. He shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Jaxon Kohler came next with 15 points and eight rebounds, Jeremy Fears Jr. put up 15 points and five assists, while Coen Carr provided eight points and six rebounds.

Michigan State improved to a 14-2 overall record, going 4-1 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They sit at fourth place in the conference standings, being above the Illinoi Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers while trailing the Purdue Boilermakers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan Wolverines.

The No. 12 Spartans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Hoosiers on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.