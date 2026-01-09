Tom Izzo is not merely a vestige of a bygone era. He remains one of the better head coaches in the country, guiding his Michigan State Spartans to 30 wins and an Elite Eight appearance last season. The college basketball legend's enduring greatness is made even more amazing due to his famous, or rather, infamous temper. He continues to exude alarming levels of intensity at 70 years of age. It can fuel his team, or put him in some hot water with officials.

Exhibit A: Thursday's home game versus Northwestern. Izzo drew a technical foul during Michigan State's 76-66 win over the Wildcats, which is something he has intentionally used to fire up his players in the past. The 2000 national champion was not pleased by how this specific instance went, however. He had an amusing response after the Spartans improved to 4-1 in Big Ten play.

“There have been a few tech's in my career that are planned,” Izzo told reporters, via Emmett Matasovsky. “That wasn't one. Like I said, I got screwed. I didn't get my money's worth. That was the top of the top officiating crew, too.”

When the eight-time NCAA Tournament regional champ showcases his colorful personality, it is easy to understand why he remains on the Michigan State sidelines. The man still loves his job, even when he does not get his way during a game. The Spartans were sloppy at times in this conference clash, but Tom Izzo knows the importance of winning ugly in the punishing Big Ten.

Center Carson Cooper scored a team-high 18 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting to go with nine rebounds, and the team smothered the Northwestern offense (38 percent shooting). While Izzo stews about the technical, he should be able to gain some satisfaction from his program's 14-2 start to the season. Expect him to stay animated for Tuesday's home game against Indiana (12-3).