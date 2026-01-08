Missouri just took a 73-68 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Wildcats scored just two points in the final 4:37 of the game, as Kentucky melted down to give Missouri the win. After the game, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates dedicated the victory to the former Florida State head coach.

“Had a long conversation with Leonard Hamilton last night. Obviously, we know who he is around these parts. (He) gave me some great wisdom. Unbelievable mentor to me. This game was dedicated to him,” Gates said in the post-game press conference, according to Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal.

Gates worked with Hamilton at Florida State. He was a graduate assistant there in 2004-2005, and an assistant from 2011 through 2019 before accepting the head coaching job at Cleveland State and then Missouri.

Hamilton was the Florida State head coach from 2002 through the end of last season, when he resigned. He was 460-296 at FSU, including eight trips to the NCAA Tournament. He was also an assistant at Kentucky from 1974-1986, which Gates made sure to speak about.

“When we think about what Leonard Hamilton did at the University of Kentucky as the first Black associate head coach in the SEC, during a time where he was charged with a difficult task: How do you diversify Kentucky basketball? He was able to do that at a national level with his big-time recruits. He put Joe B. Hall, the university, on the map in a certain way,” Gates told the media. “For that alone, he should be in the Hall of Fame. Forget his head coaching career. He should be in the Hall of Fame, because at that moment, the tradition that is here? He has a big part in it. And there's no doubt about it.”

Hamilton is not working in college basketball currently, and at the age of 77, may be retired. He is still a mentor for his former assistants, including Gates.

Missouri is having a great season. They are 12-3 on the year, and 2-0 in SEC play, for the first time since joining the conference. They will return to the court on Saturday on the road against Ole Miss.