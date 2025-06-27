The Milwaukee Bucks only had one selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, taking Bogoljub Markovic at No. 47, but made one of the biggest splashes in the immediate aftermath. Shortly after the draft concluded, the Bucks signed former Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears.

Milwaukee signed Sears on a two-way deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Sears joins Pete Nance and Jamaree Bouyea as the Bucks' three two-way players entering the 2025 offseason.

Despite going undrafted, Sears has been arguably the best point guard in the country over the past two seasons. He averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 2024-2025 while shooting 34.5 percent from deep. Sears had his best season in 2023-2024, during which he averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while hitting 43.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

While the talent and potential are obvious, scouts had concerns over Sears' age, size and defensive potential. Sears, 23, spent three years at Alabama after transferring from Ohio, making him a dreaded five-year prospect. He averaged just 0.9 steals in his final year in Tuscaloosa, a less-than-desirable number for a player his size.

By signing with the Bucks, Sears becomes the fourth member of the 2025 first-team All-America roster to enter the league. Duke's Cooper Flagg went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks, followed shortly by Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. to the Washington Wizards at No. 18. Former Auburn center Johni Broome was one of the first picks on day two, going to the Philadelphia 76ers. Purdue point guard Braden Smith is the only member of the team who will return to college for the 2025-2026 season.

Mark Sears headlines Bucks' 2025 Summer League roster

Markovic, Sears, Nance and Bouyea will headline the Bucks' 2025 Summer League roster. While the team has yet to be officially announced, it is likely to also include Andre Jackson Jr., Tyler Smith, and Chris Livingston.

Teams never go all-in on the Summer League, but the Bucks have not had much success in Las Vegas recently. Milwaukee's 2024 Summer League squad went 0-5, the worst in the league. They lost by an average of 18 points per game, firmly placing them at the bottom of the totem pole.