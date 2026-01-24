At the same time, NCAA Sr. VP Dan Gavitt put out a statement , per David Worlock of the NCAA.

“Several years ago, the NCAA membership updated rules regarding how student-athletes can gather information while making a decision on whether to enter the NBA draft or withdraw from the process to maintain their collegiate eligibility. To participate in the draft without losing eligibility, college players must request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.”

It then stated that they can participate in the NBA Draft Combine under certain conditions.

“They can also participate in the NBA Draft Combine without compromising their eligibility, and agents certified by the National Basketball Players' Association and the NCAA can pay for meals and transportation for players and their families during the agent selection process and for meetings with pro teams. Players have until 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine (late May) to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to compete in NCAA basketball. Players who remain in the draft forfeit college eligibility.”

“If these rules surrounding NCAA pre- and post-draft rules cannot be enforced, it would create an unstable environment for the student-athletes, schools building a roster, for the following season, and the NBA.”

“The NCAA membership has a set of rules in place regarding the pre- and post-NBA draft eligibility that have clearly been in place and supported by all parties until these recent court challenges.”

Recently, Bediako filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after he was denied eligibility. This is due to his previously signing with the NBA teams.

Charles Bediako's involvement with the NBA

In 2023, Bediako declared for the NBA Draft while he was still eligible at Alabama. At the same time, he hired an agent. In his freshman year, Bediako averaged 6.7 points and made the SEC All-Freshman Team.

He had taken part in workouts with several NBA teams. Among them were the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors.

In May 2023, he took part in the NBA G League Mini Camp, though he wasn't invited to the NBA Draft Combine.