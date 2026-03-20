Arizona basketball showed why its a national title threat in March Madness on Friday. The Wildcats entered with having the easiest road to the Final Four among the No. 1 seeds. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and company then easily surpassed Long Island 92-58 in San Diego.

Lloyd, however, reminded reporters that there was nothing relatively easy about facing the No. 16 seeded Sharks. He handed LIU and head coach Rod Strickland praise.

“Rod's done an amazing job building that program back,” Lloyd said in acknowledging the culture Strickland has installed. “I mean, I didn't realize the whole story about the three-year turnaround. To go from single digit wins to the NCAA Tournament is pretty special.”

Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd started his press conference by giving Rod Strickland and LIU credit for an amazing season, saying it’s just as hard — or harder — to win at a school like LIU than it is at Arizona. pic.twitter.com/xyMxaGDKMb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2026

Strickland's first season was a three-win one. But this LIU team shot up to 24 victories.

Lloyd wasn't the only one praising the Sharks.

Arizona star raves about ‘well-coached' Long Island team

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Star Arizona freshman Koa Peat delivered 15 points on 28 minutes of action. He found ways to punish the Sharks down low with his physical 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame.

Yet the prized 2025 signing praised the way LIU played despite looking overmatched.

“They're a very well coached team,” Peat said inside the locker room after the trouncing. “We knew they were going to play base and try to get downhill. They have a lot of really talented players.”

He also didn't realize Strickland was beloved in New York and a past NBA star.

“Coach Lloyd told us he was a really good player back in the day. So I'll have to watch his highlights after this,” Peat said.

Arizona made quick work of the Northeast Conference champs, plus a team that won 24 games under the former league veteran. The Wildcats, though, are aiming to surpass the regional semifinal for the first time under Lloyd.