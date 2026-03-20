Star Olivia Miles has been setting milestones all season long since transferring to TCU, but her triple-double achievement in the first official women's game of March Madness set a historical mark in more ways than one. In the Horned Frogs' 86-40 blowout win over UC San Diego, Miles' 12th career triple-double made her the first player ever to notch one with two different teams in the NCAA Tournament.

“I would be happy with zero points and 20 assists, but once I heard that I had 10 rebounds early on, I was like, okay, so I have to go get it now,” Miles said after the game.

Olivia Miles messed around and got a triple-double in TCU's 1st round tournament win vs. UC San Diego 🔥 12 points

16 rebounds

14 assists She's the first player in NCAA Tournament history to record a triple-double for two different programs. Next up: Round of 32! pic.twitter.com/OjtfBgQqSZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2026

Miles is only the third player to put up multiple triple-doubles during March Madness, alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Nicole Powell. She also set the record for the most-ever career triple-doubles in the Big 12, passing Brittney Griner and Shalee Lehning and placing her behind only Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (17) in NCAA history. Additionally, the guard's 16 rebounds and 14 assists were career-highs, with her assist total setting a single-game record for TCU.

“It's a different sense of urgency that I came with, and I promised myself that I'd help my team out in any way that I can,” Miles said. “I know that it starts with me, and attacking the glass early so [that] I have the ball in my hands and I can control it was favorable for us.”

Olivia Miles is DEALING! Elite court vision 🥽 pic.twitter.com/2SVdoiVThW — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2026

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TCU had other players contribute massively, as well. Marta Suárez had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, Clara Silva put up a 13-point, 11-board double-double of her own, and Taylor Bigby finished with a career-high 27 points. But even their impressive stat lines could be linked back to Miles, who facilitated 30 of the Horned Frogs' 48 points by halftime. Head coach Mark Campbell gave Miles the credit she earned.

“You saw within the first four minutes of the game the pep, the pop she played with. I mean, she was in attack mode,” Campbell said. “When Olivia's like that, our team feeds off it, and we're at a whole different level.”

TCU was off to a hot start 🔥 Olivia Miles created 30 of TCU’s 48 halftime points 👏 pic.twitter.com/AqabRDAWoM — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2026

Third-seeded TCU is now off to the round of 32 to face sixth-seeded Washington on Sunday.