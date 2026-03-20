The Alabama Crimson Tide advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Hofstra Pride 90-70 on Friday. Labaraon Philon Jr. had himself a game, as his performance earned him a comparison to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

During the postgame interview with AJ Ross of CBS Sports, Philon's teammate, Houston Mallette, claimed that the sophomore guard plays just like SGA. Labaron Philon Jr. hilariously told Mallete to “calm down” after giving him the comparison.

“Y'all can't lie,” said Mallete. “This dude plays like Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander].”

“Y’all can’t lie. This dude play like Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander.]” Labaron Philon Jr. gets HIGH praise from his teammates after his big game lead Alabama to a win over Hofstra 😳pic.twitter.com/z98C4UBuWl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2026

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Philon had a strong performance to lead Alabama to its first win in this year's NCAA Tournament. He ended the contest with 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Philon also shot 55.5% from the field while hitting three of his seven three-point attempts.

Labaron Philon Jr. has been a key contributor for Alabama throughout the 2025-26 campaign. He entered the tournament averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest through 30 games played. He also owns a 50.9% field goal percentage and a 40.2% three-point percentage.

The win had to feel good for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has been in the news cycle lately after Aden Holloway was removed from the roster after allegedly having 2.1 pounds of marijuana found in his apartment by police officers. While the team focuses on the tournament, head coach Nate Oats has claimed he is still supporting Holloway amid the investigation.

We'll see the Crimson Tide in action again on Sunday. Alabama is scheduled to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.