Iowa State beat Tennessee State to advance to the March Madness Round of 32, but it suffered a big loss in the process. Star forward Joshua Jefferson went down with what appeared to be a significant leg injury in the win, a concerning development for head coach TJ Otzelberger.

Iowa State was already up by double digits when Jefferson went down and did not even attempt to have him return. After the game, Otzelberger did not provide an update, simply noting that the “competitor” spirit in his star forward will return to the court as soon as possible.

“I don't know what his status will be at this point, so we'll check on him after the game,” Otzelberger said on the CBS broadcast. “I know he's a fierce competitor, so if there's any way he can be out there, I know he will.”

"I don't know what his status will be at this point… I know he's a fierce competitor. If there's any way he can be out there, we know he will." — @CycloneMBB's T. J. Otzelberger on the status of All-American Joshua Jefferson | 🎙️ @JonRothstein pic.twitter.com/ZXZmUHKdoE — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

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Jefferson landed awkwardly on his left ankle on a drive to the basket in the second half. He remained down on the court for several minutes before being helped into the locker room without putting any weight on his injured leg.

Jefferson is second on the team with 16.9 points and 4.9 assists and leads the Cyclones with 7.9 rebounds per game. He was recognized as Iowa State's best all-around player as a consensus second-team All-American at the end of the college basketball regular season.

Iowa State's win over Tennessee State sets it up to face No. 7-seeded Kentucky in the Round of 32. If Jefferson misses that game, the Cyclones will further lean on senior guard Tamin Lipsey and sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Freshman Killyan Toure, who led them with 25 points in the round one victory, will also be asked to carry an additional load.