A veteran wide receiver of the NFL decided to call it a career on Friday, effectively ending his time in the league. The former 2019 Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars retires after playing in the league for eight seasons.

Reports indicate that DJ Chark, who played for the Jaguars for four seasons (2018-2021), announced he is retiring from the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 29-year-old former wideout shared a lengthy message on his Instagram account.

“After much contemplation, I have decided to share a proper farewell as I navigate retirement,” said Chark in his IG post. “My journey began at the age of seven when I signed up for football, unaware of the profound impact it would have on my life. I simply loved the sport and had the unwavering support of my parents. Years later, I received the support of my wife, kids, family, and thousands of fans!

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“The possibilities ahead are endless, and that excites me,” Chark continued. “I am grateful for all my teammates, fans, and every organization I have had the privilege to play for. All glory to God, I am forever thankful.”

Chark played for four different teams throughout his career, with most of his tenure being in Jacksonville. He also played for the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers. DJ Chark retires with 216 receptions, 3,100 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 76 career games played.

The last time Chark took the field came in the 2024-25 campaign, as he did not play a single game last season. He initially signed with the Atlanta Falcons for training camp last offseason but was cut from the roster before the start of the season. He did not sign with another organization after that.