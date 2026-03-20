The Boston Red Sox are not counting on Triston Casas to contribute in the early part of the season. The former phenom is still rehabbing from the torn patellar tendon he suffered last season and he has not been able to participate in any of the team's spring games to this point.

Casas says he is making slow but steady progress, but he's not sure what the Red Sox want him to do once the season gets underway. He has not yet been assigned to one of the team's minor league affiliates in an attempt to get ready. However, that could happen once team doctors give him a “thumbs up” to return to play.

It's clear that Boston is not counting on him in the first half of the season. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, and he is ticketed to play first base for the Red Sox this season. There are no guarantees that Casas will get a chance to play with any regularity this season.

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Casas did not offer any further insight when asked about his progress. “I don’t have a plan to start Opening Day with an affiliate,” Casas said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I haven’t discussed with the team if they want me to continue rehab at a facility up north at an affiliate. We haven’t discussed where I’ll be in April, but we’re taking it week by week.”

“I don’t have any plans to get into a game as of right now. The return-to-play guidelines were between 12 and 14 months, and I’m at 10 1/2 right now, so it’s coming close, but not for this month.”