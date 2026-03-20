Villanova basketball is in a battle with Utah State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, as the first half was pretty competitive. Though some would be satisfied that it's a close game, head coach Kevin Willard is feeling the complete opposite. During an interview in the first half, Willard was asked how he plans to keep Utah State out of the paint.

“I'm going to fire my staff because we've given up eight points on underneath out-of-bounds defense. The only thing I'm gonna do is fire them and get a new staff,” Willard said.

"The only thing I'm gonna do is fire them and get a new staff." Kevin Willard is NOT happy with Villanova's start vs. Utah State. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kTT8wYK82B — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 20, 2026

Willard had a serious face when he answered the question, but he just seemed to be displeased with the team's effort to start the game. Nonetheless, it seems like they've been doing everything else right, which is why they led 39-37 going into halftime.

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There's no doubt that Willard is taking this game seriously, but at the same time, he wants his team to enjoy the experience. That was a message that he sent to the team before the tournament, as it's uncertain if some will be able to be a part of something like this, especially if they decide to hit the transfer portal.

“For the most part, really enjoy it,” Willard said via Jeff Neiburg of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You're one of 68 teams to make it to the best tournament, arguably, in all of sports. Really enjoy it because next year, you're not promised it. They could leave this program and go to another one and be on a bad team. If they stay here, they won't be on a bad team.”

It will be interesting to see who stays and goes after their tournament run, but first, they should focus on Utah State.