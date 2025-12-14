The Michigan football program is looking for a new head coach, after firing Sherrone Moore. One name getting a lot of speculation is Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. In a statement, DeBoer appears to be shutting down any speculation that he will leave for Ann Arbor.

“I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama,” DeBoer's statement said in part.

Kalen DeBoer statement with Michigan interest looming. “No interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job.” https://t.co/q1LI4weejo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel retweeted the full statement on X, formerly Twitter, while making light of one particular line.

“No interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job,” DeBoer said, which was specifically highlighted by Thamel.

DeBoer is getting ready to lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff, as the no. 9 seed.

This story will be updated.