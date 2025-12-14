Entering Week 15 on a four game winning streak, the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to keep up their momentum against the New York Jets. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne leading the way, the Jaguars did exactly that.

Jacksonville came away with a 48-20 victory, moving to 10-4 on the season. In the win, Lawrence threw for five touchdown passes while Etienne scored three touchdowns. Both are new career-highs, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

The Jaguars had their foot on the gas from the opening whistle and never took it off. They scored 14 unanswered points, on a Lawrence touchdown pass and run, before the Jets got on the board. At no point did Jacksonville ever trail in the game. They ended the impressive performance with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Etienne.

TREVOR LAWRENCE TO TRAVIS ETIENNE FOR THE THIRD TIME!!! It’s a hat trick for Etienne, and a double hat trick for Trevor Lawrence! A new career high FIVE touchdown passes and SIX total TDs for Trevor!!! pic.twitter.com/GOpn8KS3Th — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 14, 2025

Overall, the quarterback completed 20-of-32 passes for 330 yards alongside his five touchdowns. He even led the team with 51 rushing yards and another score. While it may have come against the Jets, Lawrence proved why he was a former No. 1 overall pick on Sunday.

Etienne struggled on the ground, turning 12 carries into 32 yards. However, he was a dynamo in the passing game. The running back led the team with 73 receiving yards, turning all three of his receptions into touchdowns. Etienne came into the game with three career receiving touchdowns, matching that in one fell swoop.

At 10-4 the Jaguars are now in prime playoff position. If Lawrence and Etienne continue to play how they did against the Jets, Jacksonville will be a difficult matchup for any defense.