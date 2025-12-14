The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the teams to watch in the NFL this season. Jacksonville continued their excellent play with a scoring explosion on Sunday not seen in 25 years.

Jacksonville was absolutely pummeling the New York Jets with points, dropping 41 before the fourth quarter even started.

“Per ESPN Research, this is first time Jaguars have hit 40 points before the 4Q since Week 17 2005 against the Titans (led 40-0, won 40-13). The 41 points are the most the Jaguars have scored before the 4Q since Week 14 2000 against the Browns (led 41-0, won 48-0),” ESPN's Michael DiRocco posted to X, formerly Twitter.

That is absolutely brutal news for Jets fans, who have endured a deeply frustrating season under first-year coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn's background is in defense, which makes New York's pitiful defensive performance even harder to watch on Sunday.

The Jaguars are also led by a first-year coach, in Liam Coen. Coen has the Jaguars out to a 10-4 record this season, with five straight victories after whipping the Jets Sunday 48-20.

Jaguars hope to win the AFC South

The Jaguars have played very well this year. Despite a devastating injury to two-way star Travis Hunter, Jacksonville is in control of their destiny in the AFC South.

The Jaguars made mincemeat of the Jets defense Sunday. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for more than 300 passing yards and five touchdowns Sunday. He also rushed for a touchdown, in what will go down as an epic performance.

Jacksonville's play has been impressive, especially since Hunter is out for the year. The team's first 2025 NFL Draft pick hurt his knee, and underwent surgery. Jaguars fans hope that Hunter has a speedy recovery, so he will be fully healthy for 2026. He hasn't played since October.

Jacksonville has regular season games remaining this year with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Time will tell if the Jags can win the division crown, and make some noise in the AFC Playoffs.