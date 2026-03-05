The Charlotte Hornets were unstoppable on Wednesday night, blowing out the Boston Celtics 118-89 at TD Garden. The 29-point win was their largest regular-season win against the Celtics and Boston's most lopsided loss of the season.

The Hornets controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed. Charlotte opened with an 8-0 run while Boston missed its first eight shots and eventually built a comfortable 64-43 halftime advantage. The Hornets scored 64 first-half points while committing only two turnovers and held the Celtics to 33% shooting in the opening two quarters. At one stage in the second quarter, Boston's field-goal percentage dipped to 25%.

Rookie Kon Knueppel led Charlotte with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting and four three-pointers in 31 minutes. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball each contributed 18 points, while Coby White scored 17 points and provided six assists off the bench after missing the Hornets' previous game. Miller also hit two three-pointers, bringing his career total to 432 and moving him past Devonte Graham for 10th place on the franchise's all-time three-point list.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 32-31, moving the team above .500 for the first time since Oct. 26. The Hornets have now won six straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Moreover, it was their 10th consecutive road victory. Only the Denver Nuggets have a longer road winning streak this season, with 11.

Charlotte's ball security was essential in the victory. Despite entering the game with the NBA’s second-highest turnover percentage, the Hornets committed only five turnovers, tying a season low and leading to just five Boston points. Meanwhile, the Celtics, who rank among the league's best at limiting turnovers, gave the ball away 16 times, resulting in 21 Charlotte points.

For Boston, Derrick White scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting with three assists. Jaylen Brown recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists but finished with a -20 plus-minus. No other Celtics player reached double figures.

The loss ended Boston's three-game winning streak and was just its second wire-to-wire defeat this season.

The Hornets will return home to face the Miami Heat on March 6, while the Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks the same night.