The Green Bay Packers on Saturday secured one of their roster jewels ahead of free agency, signing running back Chris Brooks to a two-year contract worth $4.85 million, according to his agency, One West Sports Group. The agreement will keep Brooks in Green Bay through the 2027 season and prevent him from hitting restricted free agency, where a one-year tender would have cost the team at least $3.52 million.

Brooks, 26, has developed into a reliable contributor in both the offensive backfield and on special teams during his two seasons with the Packers. Over the past two seasons, he's appeared in 32 games, amassing 449 total yards and one touchdown across 89 touches. His offensive role has largely centered on passing situations, particularly third downs, where his blocking ability has made him valuable in head coach Matt LaFleur's system.

In 2025, Brooks carried the ball 27 times for 106 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, and added 13 receptions. His previous season in 2024 included 36 rushing attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 catches. Brooks has not allowed a sack in two seasons while in Green Bay, according to Pro Football Focus. This past season alone, he participated in 157 passing plays, surrendering just two quarterback hits and three pressures.

Brooks has also been one of the Packers' most active special teams players. He logged 247 special teams snaps in 2025 across kickoff and punt coverage units and finished tied for the team lead with 14 tackles. Pro Football Focus credited him with nine solo tackles and four assisted tackles while ranking him as Green Bay's third-highest graded special teams player last season. His role in the third phase expanded big-time, with his special teams snap count rising from 124 in 2024 to 230 the following season.

Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, Brooks rushed 19 times for 106 yards in nine games as a rookie. After being released following training camp in 2024, he joined the Packers' practice squad on Sept. 4 and was promoted to the 53-man roster two weeks later.

The deal also gives Green Bay some extra insurance behind Josh Jacobs in the running back corps. With fellow backup Emanuel Wilson reportedly not receiving a restricted free agent tender, Brooks becomes one of the few experienced options under contract alongside MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr., and Damien Martinez for the 2026 season.