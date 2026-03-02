Audi Crooks torched the nets with another 40-point performance, making history that sees her join Brittney Griner following the Iowa State Cyclones' win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday night.

Crooks is going through the third season of her collegiate career, all with the Cyclones. She continues to make significant strides, emphasizing her undeniable talent as a force inside the paint as one of the best centers in the women's game.

Crooks filled up the stat sheet, lighting up Kansas State's defense throughout the contest. In 30 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of 41 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. She shot 16-of-19 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. She recorded the fifth 40-point game of her collegiate career, matching Griner in women's basketball history, per ESPN Insights.

“This is Crooks' FIFTH career 40-point game, tying Brittney Griner for the most in Big 12 history,” the post read.

AUDI CROOKS DROPPED 41 PTS AGAINST KANSAS STATE 🔥 This is Crooks' FIFTH career 40-point game, tying Brittney Griner for the most in Big 12 history 😤 pic.twitter.com/reXgjfVm0n — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 1, 2026

How Audi Crooks, Iowa State played against Kansas State

Audi Crooks was simply too much for Kansas State to handle, resulting in Iowa State coasting to a 93-79 win on the road.

Only two players scored in double-digits for Iowa State in the win, including Crooks. Jada Williams came throughout with a strong performance of 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds. She shot 7-of-11 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Kenzie Hare came next with nine points and three rebounds, while Addy Brown provided seven points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa State improved to a 22-8 overall record on the season, going 10-8 in its Big 12 matchups. They finished at seventh place in the conference standings, being above the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils while trailing the Colorado Buffaloes and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones will look forward to their adventure in the Big 12 Tournament. They get a bye to the second round, which will take place on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET.