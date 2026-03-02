The NFL Combine looked ready to see KC Concepcion put on a show. But he instead needed to put critics in their place for this reason: His speech impediment.

Concepcion speaks with a stutter, which became evident during his interview session in Indianapolis. Some fans began roasting his impediment while others mocked his speech deficiency.

But the Texas A&M football star ripped the critics on his Instagram page with this lengthy message encouraging to “Stop the Negativity.”

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion opened up on Instagram about his speech impediment — ending the message with #StopTheNegativity — in the wake of the attention he received at the NFL Combine over the weekend.

Concepcion still delivered a strong combine performance in hitting a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash. But again, he needed to defend his setback after the event — and drew swaths of supporters.

NFL Analyst among backers of KC Concepcion

ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark immediately backed Concepcion.

“Man!! Keep going KC Concepcion. Was inspiring to see you at the combine. Love what you represented, how you spoke, and never shrunk. Any goofy with something to say is just that… GOOFY! Blessings young man and can’t wait to see where you end up. Always a fan!” Clark posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Texas A&M reporter Landyn Rosow rose as another backer of the incoming rookie WR.

“KC is one of the best humans you will meet. Just drives me absolutely insane we have evil people in the world who just always have to complain and try to ruin someone else’s mood who is doing 100 times better in life then themselves. I’ll always be a KC Concepcion fan, will probably buy a jersey to which ever team gets a franchise level player,” Rosow posted.

Concepcion still impressed NFL scouts and spectators especially in the gauntlet drill that tests hand reaction and running at full speed.

.@AggieFootball WR KC Concepcion barely stepped off the line on the gauntlet drill. 2026 NFL Combine

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8JRCBQcrsg — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Concepcion won't be the first NFL player with a known stutter. Running back/kick returner Darren Sproles dealt with something similar and still delivered Hall of Fame numbers.