The Iowa State Cyclones’ hopes of moving up in the Big 12 standings took a hit on Saturday following their 82-73 loss to Texas Tech. But one of the major issues that Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger addressed after the game was the way that the Red Raiders defended freshman guard Killyan Toure, as per Cyclone Fanatic.

While Killyan Toure was able to make a defensive impact for Iowa State, it was his lack of offense that hurt the team during the game, as per TJ Otzelberger.

“We’re going to continue to find solutions because we know that defensively, he [Toure] is a weapon and he can really guard the basketball and pressure the ball,” Otzelberger said. “But obviously they made choices tonight to essentially leave him unguarded. His guy was able to be an impactful defender at the rim.”

“It’s something for us that we need to solve,” Otzelberger continued. “Tonight was the night it was really exposed. We’ll continue to work on it, and find ways to have solutions to be better for it.”

Against Texas Tech, Toure went scoreless in 18 minutes. He shot 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-4 from the 3-point line. Overall, Toure’s offensive hasn’t been that bad statistically. He is averaging a respectable 8.6 points as a freshman while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. He is only shooting 30.3 percent from the 3-point line, on a little over two attempts per game. That percentage should be higher for a guard.

But as Otzelberger mentioned, Toure has been an impactful defender so it’s tough to leave him off the court. He’s started all 29 games he’s played in this season, at a little over 25 minutes per game.

Overall, this has been a good season for Iowa State as they’ve made their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.