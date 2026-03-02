The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans steamrolled the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Michigan State basketball sent a huge message early to the Hoosiers in that contest, as the Spartans took an eight-point lead into halftime.

That kind of start was a pleasant development for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, whose team had trailed after the first half in the two outings prior to the matchup against the Hoosiers.

“We got off to a good start, we hadn't been doing that,” Izzo said after the game, via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. “Plan was going inside early, and that worked.”

Izzo also said that he's “proud of my guys,” and gave a special mention for Kur Teng, who came off the bench and provided 18 points on six 3-pointers.

The Spartans also got huge performances from starters Jaxon Koehler and Jeremy Fears Jr., as they scored 21 points each. Koehler had a double-double, as he pulled down 13 boards, while Fears fell an assist short of a double-double, as he finished with nine dimes and four rebounds.

Michigan State, which improved to 24-15 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten, is looking to keep it going and sustain the team's momentum as the regular season winds down. The Spartans only have two more games left to play before the Big Ten Tournament, beginning with a date with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in East Lansing on Thursday, before a huge showdown in Ann Arbor against rivals and current No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.